Two mountain crossings closed for traffic

Two mountain crossings closed, three more affected

Two mountain crossings are closed for traffic and convoys are enforced on three others due to heavy winds and difficult driving conditions.

Highway 13 (Riksvei 13) over the Vika Mountain and county road 50 between Hol and Aurland are Sunday morning closed for traffic due to bad weather, which leads to poor visibility and impossible driving conditions.

Over the Haukeli Mountain (European Route 134), Hardangervidda (Rv 7) and the Hemsedal Mountain (Rv 52) convoys are enforced due to blizzardy weather, reports NRK.

– There are bad conditions in the mountains and the forecasts are generally bad for today, informs Traffic Operator at The Public Roads Centre in Bergen, Hanne Norheim.

Snowfall, drifting snow, icy roads and slippery stretches make for difficult driving conditions on the European Route 6 (E6) over the Dovre Mountain, E16 over the File Mountain, Highway 15 over the Stryne Mountain and on county road 53 between Tyin and Årdal.

– If you are going out on the [mountain] roads, you must check the weather and driving conditions and find out whether the road is open, open for convoys only or closed for traffic. You must calculate with ample time to cross the mountains, says Norheim.

