Warns against winter holiday trips to the Pulpit Rock

The Pulpit Rock Foundations strongly recommend against heading for the famous tourist attraction this week. The reason is that the path is extremely slippery.

The Foundation usually organise group tours to the plateau on days with difficult conditions. This offer is temporarily discontinued due to the icy conditions, according to Stavanger Aftenblad. Photos taken Sunday, shows that the pathway is full of ice.

-Our People in the parking lot will act very strictly when we henceforth advise against going up there, says Audun Rake of the foundation.

Rogaland does not have a school holiday until next week, but a number of other provinces have their winter holiday this week.

