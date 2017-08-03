Eight out of ten Frp voters believe Norwegian values are threatened

Nearly 80 percent of the Frp voters believe that Norwegian values and traditions are under attack. This is shown by a survey conducted on behalf of VG.

In total, 40 per cent of the respondents agree that Norwegian values are under attack, while 32 per cent disagree with the claim. Looking at party affiliation, 80 percent of the Frp voters agree with the claim. The same applies to 55 percent of the Centre Party and KrF voters. On the other hand, fewer than 30 percent of the Labour voters agree.

The question posed in the survey was “Several politicians have stated that Norwegian values and traditions are under attack. What is your opinion?”

Additionally, more than half of the Frp voters respond that the preservation of Norwegian values is crucial when choosing for a party.

Christianity distinguishes between faith and politics

Professor of Political Science at the University of Oslo, Janne Haaland Matlary, believes the figures show an interesting difference between parties that are concerned with Norwegian heritage and history, and the others. She has previously been affiliated with KrF and Høyre.

– This is probably related to immigration, but also to globalization, says Matlary to VG.

She points out that Christian values are not about personal beliefs but about the norms of what a human being is.

– Christianity clearly distinguishes between faith and politics, and has the same value for man and woman. Norwegian and European values follow this cultural heritage, where science, freedom and self-development have always been promoted, especially by the church, she says.

