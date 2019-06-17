Europe’s broadcasting managers gather in Oslo

NRK will play host when the heads of European broadcasting congregate for the general meeting of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on the 27th and 28th of June.

His Royal Highness, The Crown Prince will be present at the opening of the General Meeting on June 27.

Broadcast manager, Thor Gjermund Eriksen, will speak at the welcome session. He looks forward to good discussions with his colleagues in other public broadcast sectors.

‘’The global media competition is getting tougher and gives the audience an unlimited offer. In this scenario, the public broadcasters still have the important task of being unified in the individual countries in order to strengthen language, democracy and culture. It is a pleasure to welcome the broadcasters in Europe to Oslo to discuss how we will develop and solve this mission in the future’’ said Eriksen.

The General Meeting is chaired by the BBC’s chief executive, Tony Hall, newly elected president of the EBU. Reed Hastings, CEO and one of Netflix’s founders, will participate in the program.

EBU is the world’s leading organization for public broadcasters. With 117 members from 56 countries, the organization also has 34 associated members from Asia, Australia, Africa, and America. The event in Oslo has a lot of support, with more registered broadcasters than ever.

The general meeting is held at Clarion Hotel’s, The Hub in central Oslo.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

