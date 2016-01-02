Latest

PST

News

Norway’s PST wants to put in place better tools to prevent sabotage

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) cannot use wiretapping to prevent sabotage. That worries assistant PST chief Hedvig Moe. The PST believes that they do…

Education

Minister of Education Brenna: I am very happy that the teachers’ strike is over 

Education Minister Tonje Brenna (AP) says she is happy that students can return to school after the government intervened in the teachers’ strike on Tuesday…

Abid Raja

Abid Raja: Minister Brenna is not doing enough for children and young people in relation to the teachers’ strike