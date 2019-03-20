Many calls to help telephone line after showing of Michael Jackson documentary

The incest and sexual abuse help-phone line received more than doubling its usual inquiries after NRK showed the documentary, “Leaving Neverland”.

The documentary film tells the story of two men who claim that children were abused by Michael Jackson in his home and was shown last Sunday. Since the screening, the nationwide phone-line for incest and sexual abuse has had more than double its number of inquiries P4 news reported.

On average, the line has about 40 inquiries daily. But after the documentary was shown, over 100 inquiries were received, and all referred to the documentary about the deceased singer. So many people called at once that they couldn’t answer everyone.

Several of the callers emerged as victims of abuse for the first time said general manager, Mary-Ann Oshaug.

‘’Otherwise, the phone calls related to mothers who did not care for their kids. In addition, there were some men who managed to open up. So I think the documentary had a lot to say about vulnerable men’’ said Oshaug to P4.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today