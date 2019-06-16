Modern church architecture. The Arctic Cathedral is a daring piece of architecture built in 1965, inspired by Arctic nature. The “Return of Christ” glass mosaic window dominates the interior. Summer concerts.

Tromsdalen Church, also known as Ishavskatedralen (The Arctic Cathedral) was dedicated on November 19, 1965. Architect Jan Inge Hovig succeeded in creating a masterpiece. The cathedral is a landmark visible from the Tromsø Sound, the Tromsø Bridge and when landing in Tromsø by aircraft. The 11 aluminium-coated concrete panels on each side of the roof provide the cathedral’s form.

The main entrance on the western side is surrounded by a large glass façade with a pronounc… show more

Source: visittromso.no / Norway Today