Underwater restaurant opens at Lindesnes

Norway’s only underwater restaurant opens in Spangereid near Lindesnes on Wednesday.

The restaurant that bears the name Under is designed by Snøhetta and becomes the world’s largest underwater restaurant. The premises will only accommodate 40 guests, but the reservations have nevertheless flowed in.

In February last year, a total of 1,200 guests had booked a table at the underwater restaurant. Then it was 14 months til it was open, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

In addition, 30 journalists from nine different countries visited the restaurant on Monday during a press trip organized by Innovation Norway, writes Fædrelandsvennen.

It is the brothers Stig and Gaute Ubostad from Lyngdal who are behind the concept of the restaurant. They have brought in the Danish chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard Pedersen as chef. Nordic food will be served before the view of the ruthless waters at Norway’s southernmost point. The tasting menu consists of 18-20 dishes.

The brothers have previously stated that visitors must count on dropping at least NOK 2,000 in the restaurant. Anyone who orders a table must at the same time pay a reservation fee of NOK 1,000.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today