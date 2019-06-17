15-year-old boy dies after swimming accident in Oslo

A 15-year-old boy died after a swimming accident in Oslo on Saturday night.

The police were notified of the incident at around 19.45 on Saturday evening.

‘’He was declared dead in the hospital. It’s a tragic accident. Relatives are notified. A case file is routinely created by the police’’ said operations manager, Tor Jøkling of Oslo police district to VG newspaper.

The boy swam in the Nord-Elvåga lake in Oslo with several friends when he went underwater without coming up again.

To NTB news, Jøkling said a police patrol brought the boy up.

‘’Cardiac and pulmonary resuscitation were started.

An ambulance crew took over and he was declared dead. He was unconscious all the time’’ said Jøkling.

