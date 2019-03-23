200 evacuated due to a fire at Gjøvik

200 residents are evacuated due to fire in Hunndalen at Gjøvik

It is a fire in a commercial building in Hunndalen at Gjøvik. The police have initiated evacuation of about 200 residents in the area exposed to the smoke.





The police were notified of the fire by the fire service at 4.46 am on Saturday. Police warn against the smoke in the area. According to police, it is a heavy, black and dangerous smoke.

Notification of evacuation sent to 85 residential units has been sent out via the municipality, Police tells NTB. About 200 persons live in the affected area. The evacuation was started at 8.40 am.

“The residents are driven to a hotel in Gjøvik, where they are greeted by police, health services and people from the municipality,” Operational Manager in Innlandet Police District, Per Solberg, informs.

The evacuation is initiated as a result of smoke from the fire. There supposedly is no danger of the fire spreading to the housing estate.

“The fire service has reported that they have control. It is, however, expected that there will be smoke in the area for a time, without me being able to predict it,” Solberg elaborates.

Recycling of metal and electrical goods are among the businesses In the commercial building which is burning. The building is affiliated with the company Metallco.

”It is burning in defunct electrical products, some of which include PVC,” according to the police.

In connection with the extinguishing work, Gjøvikbanen is closed to traffic in both directions, as the commercial building is adjacent to the rail tracks.





