Apple and the Progress Party in a logo design fight

After the Norwegian Progress Party (Fremskrittspartiet) registered an updated apple logo as a brand in ten categories, the technology giant Apple responded. The Group of companies fears confusion.





The Progress Party (Frp) last year applied to trademark its apple logo, with some graphical modifications, according to VG. The Norwegian Patent Office okayed the changes. Other players, however, have the opportunity to object in such cases. The American IT giant, Apple Corp., decided to enter the fray.

«The objection is based on the fact that the registered mark is likely to be confused with our client’s previously registered rights», the letter from Apple to the Norwegian Patent Office states.

The Secretary-General of the Progress Party, Fredrik Färber, informs that Apple has objections to several of the classes the party has registered the trademark in, but not all ten. The parties are now in dialogue to reach an agreement in the matter.

“Most of the classes we have trademarked our apple in, include political activities, educational activities, etc. We also wish to protect our logo for use on election campaigns, clothing and sundry small items,” Färber explains.

If the parties cannot reach an agreement, the Norwegian Patent Office must reassess the matter. The Progress Party and Apple face a deadline of May 12th, 2019 to justify the right to their brand and further objections.





