Bring your bike down to Oslo City Centre and help celebrate Bicycle Day. Monday 3 June 2019 – 15:00 – 18:00.There will be speeches, activities, information, and much more.

Bicycle Day is the Norwegian Cyclist Association’s annual day of celebration. The Norwegian Cyclist Association’s local Oslo branch is arranging Bicycle Day with a bike meet in Youngstorget.

The programme is suitable for both children and adults. You will also be able to get your bike checked over and learn about the Norwegian Cyclist Association and other organisations working to promote cycling as an economic, efficient, healthy, and, not least, fun activity and means of transport. READ MORE about Bicycle Day

Source: Oslo European Green Capital 2019 / Norway Today