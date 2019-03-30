Man appeals after contract murder at Ensjø

Norwegian-Pakistani appeals after contract murder at Ensjø

A Norwegian-Pakistani man, who is convicted of having ordered the contract murder of Aqeel Shahzad at Ensjø in Oslo in 2012, has appealed the case to the Borgarting Court of Appeal. His co-conspirators meet as well.





It was in the evening of Monday, August 13th, 2012 that Aqeel Shahzad (31) was shot to death at a Shell station at Ensjø in Oslo.

A now 41-years-old Portuguese man was sentenced to eleven years in prison six years later for carrying out the murder. the District Court, however, did not believe that he was alone about the crime.

“The murder of Aqeel Shahzad appears as a pure execution – as a result of a conspiracy. The police believe that it was well planned. That those who were behind it, had set up a trap for Shahzad,” the verdict of Oslo District Court reads.

According to the prosecution and the Oslo District Court, the brain behind the murder is a now 32-year-old Norwegian-Pakistani man. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for ordering the Portuguese to kill Shahzad for a fee.

Two other men aged 34 and 32 were, additionally, sentenced to 13 and 16 years’ imprisonment for helping the Portuguese to organize and plan the murder.

Long police hunt

The main suspect, the Norwegian-Pakistani man, was in Portugal at the time of the murder. He did not acknowledge guilt when the case was up before the Oslo District Court.

After the murder, he was wanted internationally by the Norwegian police. He was arrested in Dubai on September 1st, 2015. He was extradited to Norway in the summer of 2016.

The Portuguese man was originally also charged with attempted murder on Shahzad’s friend, who was in the car when shots were fired. He denies culpability to this charge. The court freed him because they did not find that he had a wish to kill the friend. The assassin was arrested in the Netherlands two years after the murder. This after being wanted in several countries. The Portuguese man was originally also charged with attempted murder on Shahzad’s friend, who was in the car when shots were fired. He denies culpability to this charge. The court freed him because they did not find that he had a wish to kill the friend. The assassin was arrested in the Netherlands two years after the murder. This after being wanted in several countries.

The 41-years-old has acknowledged the murder and has not appealed the case. The prosecution has, however, appealed the acquittal for attempted murder.

“He still denies guilt regarding this matter,” his defence lawyer, Aase Karine Sigmond, tells NTB.

Criminal environment

The police believe both Shahzad and his friend belong to a criminal environment. They supposedly have had several conflicts and run-ins with several of the defendants ahead of the murder.

The main suspect also originates from a criminal environment, according to the police. Only months after the murder case he met in Sør-Gudbrandsdal District Court, where he was charged with having supplying at least 53.5 kilos of cannabis to persons in Lillehammer and Oslo during the five-year period from January 2009 to January 2014.

According to the charge, he got paid just under NOK 1.4 million from several persons for the illegal substance. He received the money while in a number of countries, including Portugal, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Turkey, the Netherlands and/or Norway, according to the charge.

He has also denied culpability in this case. No ruling has been made so far.

Points at the contractor

When the case went before the District Court, the Portuguese repeatedly pointed to the Norwegian-Pakistani, claiming that he was the contractor, responsible for the contract murder.

He states he said yes to the assignment because he was in a difficult financial situation, partly because of extensive drug debt to key agents. He was promised 5,000 euros for committing the contract murder.

Several of the defendants shook their heads when he made this explanation. All except the Portuguese have denied guilt for everything they are charged with, and both the main accused, together with the two who supposedly assisted with facilitation and planning, have appealed the question of guilt, their lawyers tell NTB.

The appeal case is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 2nd, and will continue until May 31st.





© NTB Scanpix / #



