Drone at Sola led to the re-routing of aircraft traffic

Flight traffic was redirected after a drone was spotted near one of the runways at Stavanger airport Sola on Sunday.

The airport was notified of the drone at 12:20, writes Stavanger Aftenblad. The tower was informed and redirected air traffic to avoid the area in question.

The police searched for the drone and the pilot on Sunday, but without result.

In recent months, departures at London airports Heathrow and Gatwick have been stopped after drone observations. There was complete chaos when the latter airport closed in the middle of Christmas traffic.

“Not having control of the airspace is very critical,” said Steinar Måland to Aftenbladet a month ago. He is the leader of space, fire and rescue at Sola. “There is a bird and drone radar installed at the airport. Twice it has been necessary to stop all traffic at the airport because of unreasonable drone flying.”

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today