Drug use in Oslo’s nightlife will be researched

An anonymized trend panel will monitor and collect information on substance abuse in the capital’s nightlife.

The panel includes police officers, health workers, people from the city’s open drug environment, employees in the school system and employees at the nightclubs, says Klassekampen.

Every six months, the panel must answer questions about use and availability of various drugs, observe health injuries, price and slang names. The questions, together with information from 13 statistics sources, will be compiled into one report.

This method has been developed by the Competence Center for intoxication (Korus) in Bergen, which every six months since 2002 has reported on the types of drug use and its consequences in the city and in Hordaland. Korus in Trondheim also uses this method.

The first prepared report from Oslo shows an increase in the use of the party drug, MDMA, and cannabis.

“Oslo is a trendsetter town, especially for the youth environment and nightlife. Therefore, it is important to know what is moving,” says Skule Wingenstad at Korus Oslo to the newspaper.

In the autumn, Korus Bergen will publish the first national trend report, which is based on this method from the three aforementioned cities.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today