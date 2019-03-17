Elvestuen is the new president of the UN Environment Assembly

On Friday, Minister of Climate and Environment Ola Elvestuen (V) was elected as the new president of the UN’s Environmental Assembly for the next two years.

Elvestuen was elected during the climate summit in Nairobi, Kenya, where environmental ministers from all over the world were gathered to discuss the fight against climate change and other environment-related challenges.

“My task in this role is to facilitate good cooperation between the countries. It will be demanding, but it is absolutely crucial that we achieve a good result at the next meeting of the UN Environment Assembly. The goal is to achieve environmental measures that are proportionate to the problems the world is facing,” says Elvestuen.

“In order to address the world’s major environmental problems such as marine litter, global warming and loss of nature, we need a global joint effort,” he says.

The UN Environmental Assembly is the world’s highest decision-making body related to the environment, and addresses critical environmental challenges.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today