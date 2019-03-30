Energetic royal couple impress Foreign Minister as ‘top quality!’

Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide, thinks things move quickly when she follows the royal couple on a trip. The secret is to sleep well at night tipped the king.

Age is no obstacle for King Harald (82) and Queen Sonja (81), who this week are in full swing on a state visit to Chile.

‘’They are getting on, there is no doubt about that. But I haven’t exactly noticed any reduction in pace for that reason. This is my fourth state visit with the King and Queen, and three of them have been to a shore far away from Norway. First to Argentina and China last year, and then here’’ said Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H) to NTB news in Chile’s capital of Santiago.

Important contribution

Even though Søreide Eriksen is a very travelled politician, she noticed that the pace is fast on the trips with the royal couple.

But first and foremost, she is very grateful for the work that royalty does.

‘’It is a fantastic strength to have such an active and engaged royal couple as we have. It is a very important door opener for Norway and Norwegian interests. They always help us reach the goals we have for these trips’’ she said.

‘’There is nothing to criticise about the interest, the commitment, the pace, nor the preparations the couple have for the trips. It is always top quality’’ said Søreide.

King’s tips

During a press conference in Santiago on Thursday, the royal couple were even asked what the secret is to endure the voyages.

“It’s sleeping well at night” said the king.

‘’Staying in shape’’ shot in the queen.

The King took the opportunity to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the planning work it does in connection with the journeys. He had nothing to do with the sometimes clogged program set up for the six days they are in Chile.

‘’Such is a state visit. Either we make state visits, and then it will be like that, or we don’t make state visits’’ he said.

