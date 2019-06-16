Espen Barth Eide elected chairman of international peace mediation organization

Espen Barth Eide has been elected Chairman of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (CHD) in Geneva, involved in 40 peace processes around the world.

The organization has around 250 employees and over 20 field offices on several continents. It was established in cooperation between Switzerland, Norway, and the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) in 1999.

Today, the organization has support from the EU, Canada, several European individual countries, organizations, and private foundations.

‘’CHD is a very professional organization that has achieved important results, often in silence, in a number of mediation and reconciliation processes around the world.

In some contexts, discreet, private mediation is as successful as high-profile mediation by states and formal international organizations’’ said former defence minister, Espen Barth Eide in a press release.

