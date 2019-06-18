Cause of explosion in Sandvika: leak in hydrogen tank

Leak from a tank that stored hydrogen under high pressure was the cause of the explosion that occurred at a hydrogen filling station in Sandvika last week, writes DN.

It appears in a preliminary report, according to a stock exchange announcement from the hydrogen company Nel.

“Based on further investigation, we can say with certainty that the leak started in a high-pressure storage unit, and we are now conducting investigations to understand the detailed mechanisms behind the leak and how the gas was ignited,” says Gexcon-top Geirmund Vislie in the stock exchange announcement.

“We can now conclude that Nel’s core technology was not the cause of the leak. However, we are still looking for what ignited the gas,” says Nel boss Jon André Løkke.

It was at 5.30 pm Monday, June 10th, that the powerful explosion occurred at the Uno-X station at Kjørbo in Sandvika. It was a hydrogen tank that blew to kingdom come. No one was injured in the explosion, which was so powerful that it registered as an earthquake up to 28 kilometres away.

