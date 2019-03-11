Fire at Bryn in Oslo – gas cylinders exploding

Gas cylinders exploding in a workshop at Bryn

A fire in a street sweeper at Bryn in Oslo has spread to a workshop. Several gas cylinders have exploded. Both the road and train traffic in the vicinity is affected.





The police have cordoned off a large area after the fire service recommended a safety distance of 300 metres from the site.

“The fire has spread to a workshop, and several gas bottles supposedly have exploded. We have sharpshooters on the way to make holes in remaining gas bottles,” Oslo politidistrikt informs.

No personal injuries are reported. The police advise people to use alternative routes. Tvetenveien and Ole Deviks vei is cordoned off.

The train line that goes past the place is served by the local trains that do not pass through the Romerike Tunnel. Traffic is closed between Bryn and Grorud, Bane Nor .announces

In addition, the police recommend that people in the vicinity of the evacuated area close doors and windows, due to the emmiting smoke.





