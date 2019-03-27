Grief in Fauske after two fatal accidents in a short time

Fauske municipality created crisis teams after two men died in an avalanche. In February, two teenagers lost their lives in a traffic accident in the same municipality.

‘’It is incredibly sad’’ said Fauske Mayor, Jørn Stene, to Avisa Nordland journal.

The two men drove construction machinery on a road in the area when a 200 meter-wide avalanche happened at Durmålstinden, east of Straumvatnet at 12.00 on Tuesday. A few hours later, the two were found dead.

‘’Such events affect us all. It is very heavy for us who

are experiencing it, especially those closest to the deceased. The accidents have left deep traces in the municipality’’ said Stene.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today