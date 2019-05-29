Hefty fine to tourist for overfishing

A foreign tourist got a fine of NOK 24,000 after being stopped on the way out of the country at Helligskogen in Troms with 90 kilos overweight of fish in the car.

The prosecution issued the submission after the fishing tourist was stopped by customs officers on Sunday, says Troms police district on Twitter.

When you leave Norway, you can take with you up to 10 kilos of fish or fish products that you have caught yourself, according to the Customs Administration. If you have been fishing under the auspices of a registered tourist fishing company, you can legally bring a maximum of 20 kilos of fish or fish products with you.

