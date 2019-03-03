Hungary supports Norway’s candidacy to the UN Security Council

Hungary supports Norway in the fight for a place in the UN Security Council in the period 2021 to 2022.

So stated Hungary’s Foreign Minister,Péter Szijárto, after talks he had in Budapest with Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H) last Friday wrote ABC News.

‘’We had a good discussion about a number of topics of common interest,both about our bilateral relationship and, not least, our cooperation in NATO and the UN, and with the EU.It was also important for me to convey our concern for the developments

we are now seeing in Hungary’’ said Eriksen Søreide in a press release.

Norway is fighting for a place in the Council against Ireland and Canada.

“That we represent different positions on certain questions does not exclude close cooperation on specific issues” said Szijárto.

Among other things,this covers the military area, where according to the Ministry of Defense,Norway currently has a pilot and 19 ground crews outside the town of Pápa in Hungary.

They work in the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) program,a multinational collaboration for a strategic transport aircraft capacity in the form of three Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft stationed at the air base.

The Hungarian Minister also announced new purchases of military radio communication equipment from Norway.

On the negative side of the relationship, there were disagreements about the conditions for payment of the Norwegian EEA funds for the period 2014–2021 to Hungary.

“I hope a new agreement on EEA funding for Hungary will soon be in place so that we can continue the good cooperation in a number of fields that are important for both countries” said the minister.

