Parents of dead ISIL fighter criticises Norwegian media

The parents of a dead ISIL warrior, Bastian Vasquez, finally speak out about the media pressure that they experienced after their son joined the jihadist group.





The parents of Bastian Vasquez were guests during Friday’s «Late Night Show» at the SKUP conference, writes Medier24.

They told about the pressure they were exposed to when their son appeared in an ISIL propaganda video in Syria in 2014. The Norwegian-Chilean travelled to the country two years earlier, after being a member of the Prophet’s Ummah in Oslo.

«How he became everyone’s enemy» sounded one of the articles in Norwegian newspapers.

“I want to talk to all of you journalists. There is much that is said and written about our son. He is portrayed as a monster. He is not. Bastian was a loving person. Some of you wrote a lot of painful articles. Your power is huge. Who controls the power you have? You can break a person. We, as a family were broken” Vasquez’ father tells the assembled press corps.

Around the same time, his father’s second son was called by a journalist who asked if Vasquez was killed. The brother was shaken. Shortly afterwards, the journalist called back and explained that it was a false alarm.

“In that period we experienced both anxiety and depression,” the father of Bastian Vasquez explains.





