It is now forbidden to fish cod in Eastern Norway

The cod stock in the Oslofjord is threatened. To rebuild the stock, it is now forbidden to fish cod from the coast of Telemark to the Swedish border for the rest of this year.

Research shows that the cod stock disappears from the coastal and fjord areas furthest south and east of the country, especially in the Oslo fjord and along the Skagerrak coast.

‘’I am concerned about the low stock we have of coastal cod. Therefore, it is important that together, we now help to rebuild the stock. It is important that recreational fishermen release the cod as gently as possible, so that it can grow up and reproduce so that we can rebuild the stock” said Fisheries Minister, Harald T. Nesvik of Fremskrittsparti (FRP).

The law that comes into force on Saturday applies throughout the year and extends from Ellingsvik, just south of Kragerø in Telemark, all the way to the Swedish border.

Also increases the sales quota

The Fisheries Directorate has pointed to frequent recreational fishing as one of the reasons why the stock of coastal cod has declined sharply in recent years. In addition, they have also highlighted changes in climate and environmental impact from land.

At the same time, the Ministry increased the quota in the area in an attempt to protect the cod.

‘’Along the way, we have, among other things, met with the Norwegian Hunting and Fishing Association, where I received good input. I mean the regulations that we are introducing now, take care of the recreational fishermen in a good way. I also want to reduce the pressure on coastal cod from natural predators, and have therefore increased the quota on these by 20%’’ said Nesvik.

See the cod – but don’t touch it

The Minister of Fisheries believes the ban is necessary in order to give the coastal cod a chance to rebuild. He also encouraged fishermen to respect the ban.

‘’The fishermen must also step in. Nevertheless, for the sake of, among other things, the fishermen’s operating basis, fishing for other species I have opened up for a limited dispensational approach’’ he said.

In addition, cod fishing is prohibited from January 1 through April 30th in 14 defined areas where the cod spawn, from Lindesnes to the Swedish border. The Ministry of Fisheries have announced that they will assess the effect of the measures after three years.

