King believes sea holds solution to world food shortages

In a world where natural resources are under increasing pressure, King Harald believes that the solution could lie in the sea. He is supported by the Fisheries Minister.

‘’The growing population of our planet will need more food, minerals, energy, and medicines. The oceans could have many of the answers to these challenges if we manage them sustainably’’ said King Harald during a speech at an Antarctic seminar in the Chilean city of Punta Arenas on Saturday.

The King believes that both Norway and Chile are working well to safeguard the oceans, while both are clearly fishing nations.

‘’As coastal nations with long coastlines, we share a close relationship with the seas. We rely on the sea and share a common understanding of the importance of sustainable management of the marine resources.

We all know that the oceans are crucial for all life on earth’’ the King said.

Fisheries Minister, Harald T. Nesvik of Fremskrittsparti (FRP) agreed with the king’s analysis.

‘’The global need for food is increasing. We must end poverty and take better care of the oceans. Less than 5% of the food consumed in the world comes from the ocean. There is a great potential for increasing that share. It is promising news for our countries’’ said Nesvik.

