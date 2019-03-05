KrF supports claims for exclusion of Orbán’s party

The Christian People’s Party endorses the demand that Fidesz, the party of Hungary’s controversial prime minister Viktor Orbán, be thrown out of the European political family EPP.

What is happening in Hungary now and Orbán’s increasing control over the media, attacks on democratic institutions and, not least, the way he and the party attack and stamp on refugees, is completely unacceptable. This transcends the common values ​​that bring together the parties in EPP, says Agriculture and Food Minister Olaug Bollestad, who is acting party leader in KrF.

She confirms that KrF will support the demand for the exclusion of Fidesz from EPP.

“I hope an exclusion will send an important signal about what is expected of a democratic party in a democratic country,” says Bollestad.

EPP is an association of conservative and Christian democratic parties in Europe. KrF participates in EPP as an observer, while the Conservative Party is an associated member.

Concervatives’ party leader, Prime Minister Erna Solberg, last week wrote a letter to EPP’s President Joseph Daul, where she also called for the exclusion of Fidesz.

Also member parties from Belgium, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden have demanded that Fidesz either be suspended or thrown out.

