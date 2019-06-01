Lowest number of adoptions from abroad since 1970

In 2018, 87 children were adopted from abroad. That is a decrease of more than 700 children from the peak year in 1998. At the same time, the number of stepchildren adoptions increases.

The number of foreign adoptions is at its lowest since 1970 and far lower than the figures around the turn of the millennium. In 1998, a total of 795 children were adopted to Norway from abroad.

“The decline in the number of foreign adoptions is mainly due to the fact that more and more countries are trying to find solutions for the children in their own country,” says Statistics Norway.

Last year, most of the children adopted from Colombia and South Korea were under three years of age. The decline was 40 children from 2017.

At the same time, the number of adoptive children increased from 181 to 206. In addition, there were 65 adoptions of foster children, compared with five fewer from the previous year. There were seven other adoptions, which means that the total adoption number for 2018 is 365.

In 2016, 349 adoptions were carried out, which is the lowest adoption number since the statistics were created in the 1960s.

