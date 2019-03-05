Man arrested after bank robbery in Oslo

A robbery took place Monday morning at a bank in Majorstuveien in Oslo.The suspect,who is in his 50s, has been arrested.

The branch of Sparebank1 Østlandet that was robbed.

According to Oslo police district, the arrest happened quickly after the man fled the bank.

The police were notified of a man with a gun inside the bank at 10.51, and they were notified by both the public and an employee of the bank, writes Dagbladet.

According to NRK, the man was arrested inside Majorstuen school, which is close by.

