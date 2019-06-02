Many errors on heavy vehicles

15 heavy vehicles received a reaction and 13 prohibitions on their use after checks by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration on Tuesday, who discovered errors on brakes, technical defects and overloaded vehicles.

The Road Administration had posted photos and videos of several of the discoveries on Twitter on Tuesday night.

‘’Several infringements were revealed, among other things, faults on brakes, technical flaws and vehicle overload.

Wheel locks were fitted’’ the comment said after 18 heavy vehicles had undergone control and only three had passed the tests successfully.

One of the pictures showed tires that were completely worn, while another showed cracked brake discs.

According to the Road Administration, the vehicle with loose brake blocks must be repaired before the wheel lock can be removed and further driving permitted.

