More rape and violence reported in Norway last year

In 2018, 2,450 rapes were registered in this country,

almost 15% more than in 2016. At the same time, there were several cases of violence and sexual abuse.

What was previously termed sexual intercourse with children under the age of 14 is, according to the new criminal code, classified as rape.

In 2018, 850 of the rape reports revolved around rape of children under the age of 14, and these constituted the largest increase in rape reviews over the past two years showed Statistics Norway’s (SSB’s) overview of reported offences last year.

In total, nearly 8,400 sexual offences were reported in 2018. This reinforces the development of recent years and is an increase of 18.5% since 2016. Two-thirds of the increase are related to the Criminal Code’s provisions on pictures or other representations of children and adolescents under the age of 18. In total, more than 2,300 such offences were registered in 2018.

In 2018, almost 37,500 cases of violence and ill-treatment were recorded, which is an increase of 2.1% from 2017.

Although SSB takes into account population growth, the total extent of reported violence and ill-treatment is somewhat greater than in the previous three years.

More than 12,300 body violations were registered, just over 2% more than in the previous year, while 9,100 threats of violence and more than 5,700 cases of ruthless behavior and personal persecution were 1.5 and 2.7% more than in 2017, respectively.

A significant increase in the number of reported extortions also contributed to the overall increase in violence and ill-treatment said SSB.

The police and prosecutors registered a total of 317,900 offences during 2018. This is on a par with the year before.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today