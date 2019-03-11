New tightening of temporary residence law in Immigration Act

Today’s practice that foreigners applying for a temporary residence permit must reside in Norway at least half of the period is now included in the Immigration Act.

The government gave information about this in a press release on Friday. Hereafter, there will be a statutory requirement for being able to obtain and retain a residence permit in Norway that the foreign national actually resides in Norway, and that the foreign national does so most of the time.

The new provision in the Immigration Act comes into force on the 1st of April. The statutory provision is a continuation of current practice in the immigration administration.

The change was proposed by the Government and adopted by parliament in the spring of 2016.

With this change, all the bills passed in connection with the “austerity II” proposition, better known as the ‘Asylum Settlement’, will have come into force, the government said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today