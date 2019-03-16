No Norwegians victims in New Zealand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any information indicating that any Norwegian citizens were physically affected by the terrorist attack on New Zealand.

Informs Guri Solberg, communications advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to NTB.

To VG, the Association of Norwegian students abroad (ANSA) states that they have been in contact with all registered members in Christchurch, and all are in good standing.

“We are working on identifying whether there are several students who may be in the area, but at this time it is not known,” says ANSA leader Hanna Flood.

Two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand were attacked by armed perpetrators Friday afternoon local time.

