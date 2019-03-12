Norway closes airspace for the 737 MAX

Norway closes its airspace for the Boeing 737 MAX

Norway closes the airspace for the aircraft type Boeing 737 MAX 8, the Civil Aviation Authority tells NRK.





“The closure is according to the advice of the European Aviation Authorities,” writes E24.

Norwegian has already decided to ground its 18 aircraft after the British aviation authorities CAA UK introduced a temporary flight ban for the aircraft type in British airspace and for UK-registered aircraft generally.

In Europe, it is so far known that the UK, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria and Turkey close their airspace as well.





© NTB Scanpix / #



