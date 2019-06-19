Norway does not reach the top of Europe’s most innovative regions

Norway moved down in the EU ranking of the most innovative regions in Europe. Denmark, Finland, and Sweden are all higher.

In the new ranking, the EU Commission has dealt with 238 regions in the EU’s 28 member countries, as well as Norway, Switzerland, and Serbia.

Trøndelag ranks at the top of the Norwegian regions and came in 15th in the EU ranking, while Oslo and Akershus followed in 16th place. The two regions both got the title of “leader”.

But no Norwegian regions qualified for the top category “leader plus”.

There are a total of twelve regions, including the capital regions in Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. Western Sweden was also in the categories.

At the very top of the list was the Swiss region of Zurich.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

