Norway to give 2.4 billion to Syria in 2019

Norway will give NOK 2.45 billion to Syria in 2019. Norway thus will fulfill the promise of 2015 to give NOK 10 billion to the war-torn country over four years.

Delegates from around 85 countries are attending the Syria donor conference held in Brussels this week. The EU hopes to raise billions for Syria. Norway contributed NOK 2.45 billion this year.

‘’We have kept our promise. Norwegian support has, among other things, helped millions of people have access to education,food, health care,water and sanitation services’’ said Prime Minister, Erna Solberg of Høyre (H).

Dialogue

The Norwegian assistance goes through the UN,the Red Cross movement and Norwegian humanitarian organizations. Norway also supports the UN-led process to create political solutions to the conflict.

The process will create dialogue between civilian organizations, regional organizations, aid groups, and neighbouring countries, focused on issues such as economic reconstruction, justice,education, and refugee protection.

‘’There can be no lasting peace and stability in Syria without the necessary political solutions in place. UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir O. Pedersen,has our full support in his challenging work’’ said Prime Minister Solberg.

Continued efforts

The future is uncertain for the 5.7 million Syrians who have fled the country, and the number of Syrians in flight in Syria is even higher.Altogether, 11.7 million people probably need help for everything from physical safety to food, healthcare, and education.

‘’Norway will continue to be a significant contributor to both civilians in Syria and neighbouring countries who have received millions of refugees’’ said Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen-Søreide (H).

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today