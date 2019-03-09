Norway wants international court for IS fighters

Minister of Justice and Immigration, Tor Mikkel Wara of Fremskrittsparti (FRP) believes that Norwegians who’ve fought for IS should be prosecuted by an international court.

‘’I think it’s very correct to explore this opportunity’’ said Wara to NTB news.

He now stands behind a Swedish proposal that an international tribunal for IS fighters should be established.

‘’What we are facing here is bestial killing, glorification and what many will call crimes against humanity.Then the first possibility should be to see if we can punish such crimes where the crimes have occurred’’ Wara said.

