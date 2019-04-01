Norway’s temperature rising more than in the rest of the world

The temperature increase in Norway is almost twice as high as the average for the world according to measurements.

Globally, the temperature has increased by 0.73 degrees from a pre-industrial time (1861–1890) to modern times (1991-2018).

During the same period, the average temperature has increased by around 1.3 degrees in Norway wrote NRK news.

‘’This is, unfortunately, not surprising, but is the global pattern of warming’’ said Hans Olav Hygen, head of the Department of Climate Services at the Meteorological Institute.

One of the reasons why the Nordic region is more susceptible to temperature increases is its proximity to the Arctic, where sea ice melts faster due to heating. The less ice and snow to reflect the sun’s rays back to the atmosphere, the warmer the temperature on the ground.

