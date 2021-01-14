Norwegian Medicines Agency links 13 deaths to vaccine side effects. Those who died were frail and old

COVID-19 patientPhoto: Renee C. Byer / The Sacramento Bee via AP / Pool
Posted By: Robin-Ivan Capar 14. January 2021

The Norwegian Medicines Agency linked 13 deaths to the corona vaccine’s side effects. Those who died had two things in common – they were old and frail.

A total of 23 deaths have been reported in connection with the corona vaccination. 

So far, 13 of these have been assessed. 

“The reports might indicate that common side effects from mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have led to deaths in some frail patients,” chief physician Sigurd Hortemo in the Norwegian Medicines Agency noted.

Side effects

The Norwegian Medicines Agency and the National Institute of Public Health (FHI) jointly assess all side effects reports. 

As a result, the FHI has updated the corona vaccination guide with new advice on the vaccination of frail elderly people.

“If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated,” Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency said at a webinar on corona vaccine for journalists on Thursday.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

Do you have a news tip for Norway Today? We want to hear it. Get in touch at info@norwaytoday.no

4 Comments on "Norwegian Medicines Agency links 13 deaths to vaccine side effects. Those who died were frail and old"

  1. Lou Coatney | 14. January 2021 at 15:35 | Reply

    So it’s actually 23, with only the 13 “old and frail” so far “assessed.”

    So this necessarily extraordinarily powerful and deep-reaching vaccine can kill exactly the people it is supposed to protect – at least in their cases a cure worse than the disease.

    Meanwhile, Norway’s government is still not enforcing facemasking in public … like on public transportation.

    The Scandinavian logic to this is …? ??

    Suspecting I already had the virus in February 2020 … and wearing my facemask everywhere out in public indoors … I think I’ll just wait to see what more happens … since the side effects of this … like for the swine flu adjuvant vaccine … could be lifelong … or in this case life-*ending*.

  2. patrick | 15. January 2021 at 13:34 | Reply

    If you would ask an expert in virology and immunology, they would tell you that this is normal. As a disclaimer you are always warned not to get a vaccine if you are very weak or have an immune system that does not work. The vaccines are a ‘programming tool’ for your immune system to recognize covid19 and neutralize it OUTSIDE the cells. The Pfizer vaccine does not work on enhancing your T cell immune system (inside cells). It is therefore only effective in young and healthy people. It was never tested on old people, there was simply no time to do that.

