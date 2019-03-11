Norwegian Red Cross worker missing after Ethiopia plane crash

The Red Cross confirmed that Karoline Aadland (28) was among the missing after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on its way to Nairobi on Sunday.

‘’It is with great sorrow that we have received this terribly sad news’’ said General Secretary of the Norwegian Red Cross,Bernt G. Apeland.

The Red Cross have not received any confirmation from the airline or the authorities, and Aadland therefore has the status of ‘missing’.

‘’We fear that Karoline Aadland is among the dead, and we have informed her closest family about this. Our thoughts are now with them in this difficult time’’ said Apeland.

The 28-year-old is a financial worker in the international department of the Red Cross. When the accident happened,Aadland was at work in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a Norwegian citizen was among the fatalities in the plane crash in Ethiopia.

‘’Relatives are notified and are offered consular assistance’’ said the Ministry’s press spokeswoman, Astrid Sehl.

No one of the 149 passengers and crew of eight survived the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, which came down between Addis Ababa and Kenya’s capital.

There were passengers from 35 nations on board the plane.

