Not applicable to retrieve foreign fighters

Norwegian citizens abroad who want consular assistance must contact the Foreign Service themselves, according to the Foreign Minister. She refuses to bring home foreign fighters.

The return of fighters and their children is a demanding question. The situation for the Norwegian children is worrying. But this is a case where unfortunately there are no simple solutions, said the Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) in her foreign policy statement in the Storting on Tuesday.

She pointed out that Norway is closely following the situation, looking at what other countries in Europe are doing and continuously evaluates measures.

As the situation is now, it is not appropriate to retrieve any foreign fighters. Norwegian citizens abroad who want consular assistance must contact the Foreign Service themselves. All Norwegian citizens have the right to enter Norway. This also applies to fighters and their children. Foreign fighters will be pursued and prosecuted in Norway, said Søreide.

