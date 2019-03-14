Oslo Catholic diocese denied state aid

Oslo Catholic diocese lost their case against the Norwegian state

The Oslo Catholic diocese did not succeed in their appeal case regarding state aid. They must thus repay excessive payments based on bloated membership numbers.





“The verdict states the appeal is rejected. The Oslo Court of Appeal concludes that the administrative decisions by the Norwegian state are valid,” writes Katolsk.no.

“We are disappointed with the verdict. We are now going to use the next few days to thoroughly read the premises. We will then consider a possible appeal to the Supreme Court,” Lawyer of the Oslo Catholic Diocese, Anders Ryssdal, comments to the website.

The County Governor of Oslo has demanded repayment of NOK 40.6 million. The diocese filed a court case against the state, represented by the Ministry of Culture, in order to have the claim declared as null and void.

The diocese lost in the Oslo District Court. Now Borgarting Court of Appeal has upheld that assessment. The verdict fell on March 13th.





