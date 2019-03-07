Parliament politicians traveled for 12 million last year

Last year, Parliament spent 12.1 million NOK on international travel, and the politicians visited several continents.

It shows in an overview that Aftenposten has made.

Last year, politicians in various selections and committees were in countries such as China, the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Argentina, Uruguay, the Netherlands and Iceland.

One of the trips went to Singapore and Indonesia in September. Twelve politicians in Parliament’s Energy and Environment Committee participated in the journey, which among other things had waste and rainforest as the agenda. The trip lasted twelve days and cost 848,000 NOK.

Several parliamentary representatives have in recent years advocated cutting costs, but the Parliament’s administration informs Aftenposten that media issues about this have not had any financial consequences.

During the previous parliamentary term (2013–2017), NOK 29.85 million was spent on foreign travel for the committees. In the current period (2017–2021), NOK 31 million has been budgeted.

