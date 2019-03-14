Police deported 306 people in February

During the first two months of the year, the police transported 638 persons without legal residence from Norway, a decrease of 22 per cent from the same time last year.

The corresponding figure at the same time in 2018 was 817 people, according to figures from the Police Immigration Unit (PU). In total, 306 persons were deported in February this year, which is 60 fewer than in February last year.

244 of those who were sent out was part of their criminal punishment. That amounts to 38 percent. Of these, 19 percent came from Romania, 10 percent from Lithuania and 7 percent from Poland.

246 of those who were sent out in February were categorized as deportation and expulsion. 39 had their asylum application rejected.

Sweden accepted most of those sent out (60), followed by Romania (51) and Italy (41). Most came from Romania (52), Russia (43) and Ukraine (42).

A total of eleven minors were transported out in February, all with guardians or a close family members. A total of 19 minors have been transported out during the first two months of the year.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today