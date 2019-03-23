Police shot a man carrying an axe at Skjetten

A man wielding an axe was shot and critically injured when he attacked police officers during an arrest at Skjetten outside Lillestrøm in Akershus.





The emergency services moved to the site following a report of a seriously injured woman. The police received the notification at 6 pm on Friday.

”They observed a man carrying an axe on the spot,” Eastern Police District informs.

“In connection with the arrest, a situation arose that caused the police to fire shots against the man. This because the person refused to comply with orders and eventually attacked police officers,” Police Inspector Olav Unnestad tells NTB.

No police officer was injured in the incident.

Brought to the Hospital

“The man, who is in his thirties, is known by the police from earlier encounters,” Aftenposten writes. The injured man was transported to Ullevål Hospital. His injuries are described as critical, but stable.

“the injured woman, who is in her forties, has also been transported to Ahus. She is not seriously injured, and her condition is stable,” Press Manager at Ahus, Geir Lindhjem, tells VG.

Axe

The police inform that they have control over the axe that the man carried.

“We do not yet know if the woman was injured by an axe, but there are reasons to believe so. The relationship between the two is not known. It was another woman who found the injured person and reported to the police, ” Unnestad explains. Unnestad adds that it is currently unknown whether there were witnesses to the incident.

”Technical and tactical investigations have been initiated, the Bureau for Police Affairs has been notified. The Bureau will investigate the case. Kripos assists the Bureau with forensic technicians,” according to the Eastern Police District.





