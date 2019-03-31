Princess Märtha Louise attended Ridderrennet 2019

Princess Märtha Louise was present during the traditional knights race, Ridderrennet at Beitostølen, and was the companion for ten year old Helena Grinaker Paulsen.

Princess Märtha Louise, who is the Knight’s race highest supporter, went this year to the race with ten year old Helena from Skogbygda in Akershus, who had both her legs amputated after an accident in 2010, writes Slottet.

In addition to strolling through the trail with Helena, Princess Märtha Louise held a speech at the opening of the race. The Princess highlighted the Knight’s Race as an arena for inclusion and mastery, in addition to the work of volunteers in helping it not be closed down.

“The volunteer work creates a special unity, it breaks down barriers and gives an increased understanding of our fellow human beings’ challenges. And I think that is a significant contribution to making our society warmer and more inclusive,” said the Princess in the speech.

After the race, Princess Märtha Louise was accompanied by Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H). The two handed out medals to the participants in the Winners Circle. In addition, health minister Bent Høie attended this year’s races, as well.

The traditional knight race marks the conclusion of Ridderuka, (riders week). About 500 participants with visual and movement disabilities participated during this year’s race, which is the 56th in the series. The very first race took place in 1964.

