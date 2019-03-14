PST charges cohabitant of Wara

PST charges the cohabitant of Tor Mikkel Wara for a car fire

PST charges Laila Anita Bertheussen (54), for putting the couple’s car on fire. Bertheussen is the cohabitant of Norwegian Minister of Justice, Tor Mikkel Wara,





PST charges the cohabitant of Tor Mikkel Wara for putting their car on fire during the night to March 10th. Bertheusen is, however, not charged for past events outside the couple’s home.

“PST has today charged the cohabitant of Minister of Justice, Tor Mikkel Wara, Laila Anita Bertheussen for violation of the Penal Code section 225, letter b. This section relates to actions to arouse suspicion that a criminal act has been committed, without cause. We suspect that the accused herself has out their car on fire. By that giving the impression that the act was done by unknown perpetrators ”PST chief, Benedicte Bjørnland, states at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“The relationship is seen in connection with previous threats to the Minister of Justice. The accused may have arranged for the police to investigate this incident as an escalation of the threats previously made. She was arrested on Thursday. The cohabitant was first made aware of our suspicion during her arrest,” Bjørnland continues.

The PST boss says that the police rely on a comprehensive assessment of evidence as a background for the charge.

”Mistanken har styrket seg det siste døgnet,” Bjørnland explains adding that:

“She is not charged for past events, but it is natural to view these in context.”

Bjørnland claims that she is not familiar with how Bertheussen reacts to the charge.

“The investigation is in an initial phase, and Bertheussen is now being questioned by the PST. The case will be investigated broadly with a view to clarifying both guilt and innocence. The action can be according to several penal offences. If it is appropriate to extend the charge, is too early to say anything about,”she elaborates

”Oslo District Court decided that the accused’s residence could be searched on Thursday. The court thus finds that there is a good reason to suspect that the relationship Bertheussen is charged with,” Bjørnland concludes.

PST believes there is no basis for detaining Bertheussen.

The charge for false accusation carries a penalty of fines and/or imprisonment for up to one year.





© NTB Scanpix / #



