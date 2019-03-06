PST wants to prosecute foreign fighter

PST wants to prosecute Norwegian-Swedish foreign fighter

PST wants to prosecute the Norwegian-Swedish foreign fighter, Michael Skråmo. Skråmo has been arrested in Syria, reports VG.





“He is a Norwegian citizen whom we have called for internationally to arrest. He is charged with participation in a terrorist group (ISIS),” Communications Director Trond Hugubakken in PST tells VG.

ISIS is another term for the extremist group IS.

According to Swedish SVT, Michael Skråmo was arrested Monday by the Kurdish YPG militia in the area around the town of Baghouz, the last ISIL-controlled area in Syria that is now in total disintegration. YPG has not yet confirmed the information.

“We do not know the circumstances of the arrest, which have not even been confirmed. Therefore, it is too early to say anything to further process. His business before he went down to Syria and his business down there, we can not speculate about at this point,” Hugubakken continues.

“In general, when it comes to Norwegian foreign fighters who are arrested down there, we want to prosecute them as well – if we believe there is a basis to do so,” he emphasises.



