Queen Sonja attended a breakfast for ethnic minority women

Queen Sonja was present at a Mira Center event to strengthen ethnic minority women’s struggle on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

The Queen participated in the breakfast, where challenges related to ‘minority struggle’ and strengthening of minority womens’ position were the theme.The organization,MiraCenter, which works to improve the living conditions of ethnic minority women in Norway,arranged the breakfast.

The organization celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Since 2016, Queen Sonja has been the patron of the Mira Center,a resource for women with ethnic minority backgrounds.

The event took place at the Melahuset in Oslo. Leader,Fakhra Salimi of the Mira Center, spoke,as did the Equality and Discrimination Ombudsperson, Hanne Bjurstrøm,and social commentator, Nancy Herz.

Sofia Estifanos performed a poem,while Tseng Wei Ting,and Sibusisiwe Ncube provided musical elements.

