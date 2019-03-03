Ropstad administrates record amount for leisure activities for poor children

Child and Family Minister, Kjell Ingolf Ropstad (Christian Democrats),will distribute NOK 312 million in support of holiday and leisure activities for children in low-income families.

On Friday, NOK 140 million of the amount was awarded to 66 volunteer groups.The rest will be distributed before the summer to groups who apply through the municipalities.

The grant scheme has never been greater.In 2018,approximately NOK 270 million was distributed to a total of 747 initiatives.

Blue Cross will receive the highest award this time, with a total of NOK 47.6 million allocated to various offers in the organization.

Other recipients include the Red Cross,Antiracist Center, and Save the Children.Thegrants are managed by the Norwegian Ministry of Children, Youth and Family Affairs (Bufdir).

“In Norway, most people do very well.We are a rich country,but there are big differences between families who can travel where they

want and those who cannot.It is great that there are measures being taken around the country that level out the playing field somewhat” said Kjell Ingolf Ropstad.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today